Paul Joyce outlines 13 players to watch on Arne Slot’s summer ‘shopping list’

Liverpool seem to be on the cusp of a league title and a busy summer, as Arne Slot plots how to put his stamp on the team.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce provided his insight on how the summer could pan out: ‘Despite being on verge of the title, Arne Slot is keen to refresh his side to take them to next level, with a long shopping list to help challenge on all fronts again…

‘A multitude of names have already been linked, from attackers such as Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Julián Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) to full backs and centre backs including Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen (both Bournemouth) and Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), and a cast of thousands in between. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Rayan Cherki (Lyon), Jorrel Hato (Ajax) and Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)… it can feel like a new name emerges every day on social media.’

It’s quite the list to consume but shows that there are certainly a large list of candiadtes currenlty being assesed as potential recruits.

From the full report, it feels like most likely to arrive would be a forward and a left back, at present – with Alexander Isak and Milos Kerkez being the front-runners for these positions.

However, much can change between now and the end of the transfer window.

Arne Slot has a long list of players he’s got an eye on

Virgil van Dijk also seems convinced that money will be pumped into the squad that he’s committed his future to.

All this goes a little against the comments made by our head coach before the Leicester game, as he seemed to cool talks around a busy summer commencing.

Whether this is a smokescreen to play down the amount of money available, or whether things have changed now that Mo Salah and our captain have signed new deals – time will tell.

