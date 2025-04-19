Conor Bradley on realising a boyhood dream for Liverpool this weekend

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could win the league this weekend and as the red half of the city gears itself up for celebrations, Conor Bradley has been reflecting on his journey.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the right back discussed winning the title: “It would be really special if we can get over the line.

“Whenever you join a club like Liverpool you dream of winning the Premier League.

“I have supported Liverpool all of my life and bringing home the Premier League would be so special…

“It’s my dream club, I am a Liverpool fan all my life so I am enjoying my time here.

“I just want to keep working really hard and keep doing well for the club and keep bringing trophies home if possible.”

It’s great to see just how much it means to the captain of his nation and let’s hope he can stay fit and healthy for the remainder of the campaign.

Boyhood Reds playing at right back was a theme before this season began but at present, there’s only one man nailing his colours to the mast.

Conor Bradley is dreaming of winning the league with Liverpool

After being out injured again, to make such a positive impact against Fulham showed that the 21-year-old was determined to make up for lost time.

There’s already talk of a new contract being negotiated with the Northern Ireland international and that showcases that the club want to keep hold of him too.

The big question is that of Trent Alexander-Arnold and whether our No.84 is happy to be a back-up to him, or a possible replacement.

It will be interesting to see if Conor Bradley is trusted to be our right back next season, given his fitness issues and the uncertainty around this position.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley