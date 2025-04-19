Szoboszlai sends Arsenal message to Liverpool fans ahead of crucial weekend

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai is gearing up for what could be a memorable weekend for Liverpool and has a clear viewpoint on Arsenal.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Hungarian said: “So, I think it’s going to be a huge moment for everyone but we have two games [wins] to go.

“I think it’s very important to be just calm, focus on Leicester [and] don’t even think about what Arsenal does.

“You have to focus on yourself because it is in your own hand and you have to be happy that it is only in your hand [and] you don’t have to focus on other teams to lose or draw.

“We have to be focused every game for 90 minutes.”

It’s so close to being the crowning moment for this team but we know how hard it is to win in the Premier League and everyone will want to be the team that delays us winning the title.

As much as a win for the Reds and a defeat for Mikel Arteta’s side this weekend would hand us the title, all the players can do is their job.

Dominik Szoboszlai is focussed on Liverpool games only

In a season where our No.8 has also got married, he’s certainly not going to forget the year that he won the Premier League with Liverpool.

His recent spat with Arda Guler showed the feisty side of the midfielder too and he will be determined to ensure that there’s no complacency within the squad for the final games.

The captain of his nation has clear leadership qualities and now it’s time for all the players to get together and ensure we end the season in the best way possible.

It seems very likely Dominik Szoboszlai will be celebrating with the Premier League title at the end of May but now it’s about how we get there, something he wants to ensure is done properly.

