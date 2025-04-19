Dominik Szoboszlai puts Trent Alexander-Arnold to shame with career goals comments

Pictures via @SkySportsPL on X

Dominik Szoboszlai is part of the Liverpool team that could win the league this weekend and has been speaking about his career goals.

Tasked by Vinny O’Connor to name his career goals, the Hungarian selected winning the Premier League, winning the Champions League and reaching the World Cup.

The journalist then suggested these could all be achieved at Anfield and the midfielder never commented but certainly suggested that this was his main focus.

If we reflect on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent interview with Sky Sports when he was asked to select between winning a trophy with England, becoming Liverpool captain, winning another Champions League with the Reds or winning the Ballon d’Or – the Scouser selected the individual honour.

Our No.8 chose team prizes over an individual award and that perhaps shows that his focus is on helping the Reds achieve our goals – so that he can reach his.

Whereas the comments from the right back speak to the personal drive of his to be the best player in the world, rather than helping his team do so and seeing what individual recognition he can get from there.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s aims are targets for his club and his nation

The England international has not left Liverpool yet and there has been discussion that seeing Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah sign their contracts, could sway him to sign his own.

However, it is very much in the playbook of Real Madrid to lure players to their club with the prospect of winning the Ballon d’Or in Spain – as so many others have done before.

Some Liverpool fans have already displayed their distaste with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s supposed move to La Liga and his drive to put himself before his club will certainly not have helped.

However, these comments from Dominik Szoboszlai show that we have a great character in our side already – with these two interviews suggesting a big difference in their personalities.

