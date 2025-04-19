Kostas Tsimikas offers Liverpool fans a glimmer of hope with social media message

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could win the Premier League this weekend and it seems that morale is high within the camp, including with Kostas Tsimikas.

After the players trained on Good Friday, a series of pictures and videos were shared on the club’s social media accounts.

The Greek Scouser took one of these and shared it to his Instagram stories, as he and Trent Alexander-Arnold were captured laughing and joking.

The left back then used the message: ‘@trentarnold66 ❤️’, which shows that the pair are getting on.

However, there could be a deeper meaning behind all this.

Kostas Tsimikas may have some Trent Alexander-Arnold news

It’s been several weeks now since the widespread news of the Scouser possibly moving to Real Madrid became much more public.

This led to some supporters displaying messages around Anfield before the Merseyside derby, showing the right back how he may be perceived if he leaves through the back door on a free.

Despite this being so widely discussed, there have been no official comments or even top-tier sources suggesting we’re close to a deal being confirmed with the La Liga club.

Since then, both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have penned their new contracts and that even led Vinny O’Connor to suggest this could sway our vice captain’s thoughts.

It may be reading far too much into it but with a growing feeling that there’s a chance the boyhood Red may be considering staying at Anfield, this little Instagram post may suggest that there’s some truth to the rumours.

You can view the message from Tsimikas to Alexander-Arnold via Instagram:

