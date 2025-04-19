Report: Liverpool interested in ‘unplayable’ £55m Premier League dynamo who adores Mo Salah

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are anticipating two things in particular over the coming weeks and months – an impending Premier League title triumph, and an eventful summer transfer window.

The Reds look almost certain to go into the 2025/26 season as champions of England, and they could also go into it with a considerably different squad from the one which is on the verge of clinching domestic glory.

Despite Arne Slot’s public noises to the contrary, Paul Joyce has reported that the Merseysiders have a ‘long shopping list’ with at least a dozen names lined up as prospective recruits between June and August.

Liverpool interested in Bryan Mbeumo

According to CaughtOffside, one of those who could be on the radar is Bryan Mbeumo, with Liverpool among several Premier League clubs showing an interest in the Brentford winger.

The west London outfit are braced for offers for the 25-year-old over the summer and could be prepared to cash in if bids of £50m-£55m come their way, with Arsenal believed to be his main suitors, although the Reds, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also ‘like’ the Cameroon international.

Mbeumo’s been excellent, but he’d have fierce competition at Liverpool

Mbeumo has long since dispelled any fears that the Bees would regress without Ivan Toney after the England international’s move to Saudi Arabia last summer, with the Cameroonian scoring 16 goals in 32 top-flight games this season.

His manager Thomas Frank hailed him as ‘unplayable‘ after a goal and an assist in Brentford’s 4-2 win over Newcastle in December, a result which looks all the more impressive given the Magpies’ subsequent ascent to third in the table.

The 25-year-old has spoken of his extreme admiration for Mo Salah, saying that the Liverpool winger ‘can do everything‘ on the pitch, but he’d have to accept that the Egyptian would be impossible to dislodge on the right flank at Anfield.

As magnificent as Mbeumo has been this season, the position in which he plays is one where the Reds already have decent backup options. Federico Chiesa has been unfortunate not to have had more game-time in recent weeks, while Ben Doak is due to return from his loan spell at Middlesbrough, although his progress has been checked by a lengthy thigh injury.

The Brentford attacker is likely to be an oft-mentioned name during the summer transfer window, but whether LFC would seriously consider a concrete approach for him remains to be seen.