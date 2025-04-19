Who Can Be Liverpool’s Next Iconic Number 9?

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

This season, Liverpool have confounded every expectation and look set to win the Premier League title. That is about to be achieved with only one new player joining the squad last summer, so movement is to be expected in the next few months.

Arne Slot’s arrival marked the beginning of a new era in Merseyside, and there are likely to be several more changes made in the summer as the transition fully begins. After all, his current squad has been built during Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

Of course, this is no bad thing, and it has brought plenty of success, but with his own players, the Dutchman can perhaps begin to mould something bigger and more in line with his own style of play.

The big move of the summer so far involves Trent Alexander-Arnold, who seems destined to leave Anfield if reports from reliable sources are to be believed.

At the other end of the pitch, there is a shirt waiting for someone to come in and make their own by writing their name alongside the greats of yesteryears – namely, the number 9.

At present, Darwin Nunez holds that jersey, but reports have suggested that he has been the subject of interest from abroad. If a decent offer arrives, it would probably be best to part ways and try to reimburse some of the £64m fee which brought him to England from Benfica in 2022.

The Uruguayan hasn’t taken off as many would have hoped, and whilst there is still a mutual love between him and supporters, he can be equally as frustrating, leaving many to question what could be for the Reds with another option leading the line.

With the summer rapidly approaching, BettingLounge.co.uk have combined all of the latest odds for who may be Liverpool’s next great striker. Let’s assess the candidates.

Who could be Liverpool’s next number 9?

According to the odds, there are currently five options in the running to be the next Liverpool striker, though of course it could be someone else entirely. Nevertheless, those candidates are Alexander Isak, Matheus Cunha, Viktor Gyokeres, Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen.

The favourite right now is Isak, who is as short as 5/2 to join the Reds in the summer, and it’s a deal which’d make sense for both parties. At 25, he should still have his best years ahead of him, which adds significant value.

Also, he’s more than ready for the step-up to a title-contending team, which – with the greatest respect – Newcastle United are not just yet. Furthermore, it would act as a real statement of intent from the LFC ownership that, despite losing one of the world’s best right-backs in Trent, they’re willing to invest in a player of Isak’s quality.

Cunha could also be an intriguing option, and priced at 5/1, it’s not out of the question. In fact, you could argue that the Brazilian would be more in line with what Liverpool need squad-wise, given that he’s slightly more versatile than the Swede.

We’ve seen the front three shifting across each position throughout the year, and Cunha would be more than capable of filfulling such a role. Furthermore, a word from compatriotBobby Firmino could have a hand in the signing, and he would be cheaper than Isak – still a good coup if it comes off, if not quite a statement one.

Gyokeres, Delap and Osimhen are all priced above 10/1, and whilst the prices may shorten between now and the summer, it seems unlikely that a move would be made for any of them.

Which striker should Liverpool sign?

Let’s cut to the chase – who should Slot and Liverpool go for?

Cunha represents great value at the £50m mark, and this may even be lowered with his clear desire to leave Molineux, powered by a recent row with fans about his future. He evidenly wants to win major silverware, which he could do at Anfield.

However, the clear frontrunner is Isak, and if there’s any chance of him leaving Newcastle this summer, the Reds have to be on it. It’s unlikely that he’d move again until after his peak, so if Slot wants to secure himself an elite striker who’s only getting better, now is the time to do so.

The Swede is phenomenal, as evidenced by a tally of 42 league goals and counting in the past two seasons. He’d be a statement signing, and one which feels needed this summer, considering the potential exit of Nunez.