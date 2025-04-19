‘As limp as anything’ – Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree on Leicester v Liverpool predictions

Image by Sky Sports News, and Jan Kruger and Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool have won 23 Premier League games already this season, and they only need two more to guarantee the title.

In fact, even one might be sufficient if it comes against Leicester City tomorrow and Arsenal lose to Ipswich earlier in the day, although the teams’ respective league position would suggest that the Gunners fulfil Mikel Arteta’s wish of delaying the Reds’ coronation for another short while.

The two sides playing at home already seem destined for an immediate return to the Championship – the Foxes will be mathematically relegated with anything less than maximum points from hereon, while the Tractor Boys will go down this weekend if they lose and both West Ham and Wolves avoid defeat.

Merson and Sutton expecting comfortable Liverpool win

Although Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side ended a run of eight top-flight defeats without scoring with a respectable 2-2 draw at Brighton last weekend, and Liverpool needed a late Virgil van Dijk winner to see off the Irons, neither Paul Merson nor Chris Sutton can see anything other than a resounding Reds victory tomorrow.

The Sky Sports pundit wrote for Sportskeeda: “You know what? Fair play to Leicester last weekend. They went 1-0 down and then 2-1 down to Brighton and could have easily given up but they managed to get a draw. Leicester really turned up in that game and that performance deserves credit.

“I saw a spark in Leicester that could help them in the Championship next season. I don’t think they can get anything from this game against Liverpool, though.

“Arne Slot’s men have some tricky games coming up, but they have done enough already to become champions. Even when Liverpool aren’t playing well, they end up getting the right results and I don’t think they will be under too much pressure from hereon.”

Meanwhile, in his weekly Premier League predictions column for BBC Sport, Sutton declared: “Leicester ended their long losing run with a draw at Brighton last weekend, but I’m afraid another defeat is on its way for the Foxes here.

“Liverpool were as limp as anything against West Ham last time out, but they still got over the line. They could be even limper against Leicester, and they will still win to move even closer to the title.”

Both pundits have predicted a 3-0 victory for Arne Slot’s side on Sunday.

Liverpool should have too much for Leicester – if their attitude is right

Considering that Liverpool are 18 positions and 58 points better off than Leicester, theoretically it should be a comfortable victory for the Reds, but our recent performances suggest that the visitors won’t freewheel towards getting three points.

The Foxes could be relegated by kick-off if both West Ham and Wolves have won beforehand, so in that event, there may be a sombre atmosphere around the King Power Stadium for the Merseysiders to take full advantage of, particularly if Arsenal contrive to lose at Portman Road earlier in the day.

If LFC show the swagger which’d be expected of Premier League champions-elect, they should win without too much difficulty, but in truth there hasn’t been a convincing 90-minute performance from Slot’s side since beating Newcastle at Anfield nearly two months ago.

Also, even if Leicester are all but consigned to the drop, professional pride still comes into play, and in a perverse way there could be no great pressure on Van Nistelrooy’s team tomorrow, which in turn could see them play with a freedom which might trouble the Reds if we’re as lacklustre as against West Ham in the second half last Sunday.

So long as Liverpool’s attitude is right, though, they should have far too much quality for the Foxes to handle and take one step closer to clinching a 20th league title.