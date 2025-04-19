Paul Joyce: Nunez has ‘failed’ under Arne Slot and Anfield exit is looming

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are very aware that this could be the weekend when we win the Premier League but it still feels as though big changes are coming this summer, with Darwin Nunez seeming likely to depart.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Núñez seems to have one foot out of the door, having failed to respond to Slot’s coaching.’

It does feel as though the writing is on the wall for our No.9, with Fabrizio Romano also reporting:

‘The plan is clear since February and it hasn’t changed: Darwin Nunez, expected to leave Liverpool in the summer. After offer turned down by the club in January from Al Nassr, all options will be considered in the upcoming months. Darwin, also open to new chapter.’

There aren’t many better ways to leave a club than after helping them to a league title but it will always be a shame that we couldn’t get talents that the Uruguayan possesses to be on show more consistently.

Arne Slot was willing to give everyone a chance to impress this season but hasn’t been able to find a way to make the former Benfica man thrive within his side.

Darwin Nunez is set to leave Liverpool this summer

Despite Arne Slot cooling talk around a hectic transfer window, it feels like a new forward will still be a priority, as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have all been rotated in this role without making it their own.

It seems most likely that the 25-year-old will be placed on the transfer list and we should manage to recoup a decent fee for his services.

That will then be used to replace him as our No.9, ending a relationship that has just never quite worked.

