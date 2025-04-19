‘The plan is clear’ – Fabrizio Romano drops morning update on Darwin Nunez and Liverpool

Image via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano

The future of Darwin Nunez has been in the spotlight over the past few months, and Fabrizio Romano has this morning shared an upadte on the Liverpool striker.

Last month, the renowned transfer journalist claimed that the Uruguay striker was ‘ready’ to accept a proposal to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr in January, only for the Anfield hierarchy to block any such move as they didn’t want to lose him mid-season without adequate time to recruit an immediate replacement.

The Athletic’s LFC correspondent James Pearce and former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy have both said that they’d be ‘amazed’ if the 25-year-old is still at the club by the end of August, and there’s an increasing sense that this could be his final season on Merseyside.

What has Romano now said about Nunez?

On Saturday morning, Romano took to X to reiterate the probability of Nunez moving on from Liverpool in the summer, with the player understood to be ‘open’ to switching clubs.

The journalist posted: “The plan is clear since February and it hasn’t changed: Darwin Nunez, expected to leave Liverpool in the summer. After offer turned down by the club in January from Al Nassr, all options will be considered in the upcoming months. Darwin, also open to new chapter.”

Are Liverpool already planning for life after Nunez?

Could we be about to enter the final month of what has been an eventful three years at Liverpool for Nunez?

His time at Anfield has played out amid an incessant backdrop of questioning over his output in front of goal, and he’s only found the net seven times in 42 outings this season, not the return you’d expect from a player who could cost as much as £85m after various add-ons.

However, a return of 40 goals in 138 appearances for the Reds isn’t appalling, and he’s had a curious knack for coming good in his team’s hour of need, scoring memorable late winners away to Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brentford over the past couple of years.

If indeed Nunez is fighting for his Liverpool future, he’ll be desperate for Arne Slot to give him more of a chance in the final five weeks of the campaign – his only Premier League start in 2025 so far came in the 3-1 win over Southampton last month, in which he found the net.

Although the LFC head coach has publicly downplayed the likelihood of a hectic summer transfer window at Anfield, The Times‘ Paul Joyce has cited several strikers as part of an extensive planned shopping list on Merseyside, which could suggest that club chiefs are ready to move on from the Uruguayan.

If this is to be the 25-year-old’s final campaign with the Reds, hopefully there’ll still be time for him to make another memorable contribution or two.