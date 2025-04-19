‘Leaning towards…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares potential Dean Huijsen transfer boost for Liverpool

Image via Warren Little/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has shared a transfer update on Dean Huijsen which could offer considerable encouragement for Liverpool.

The Italian had already reported that the Reds have initiated contact with a view to a prospective swoop for the Bournemouth defender, and Ben Jacobs revealed this week that the Merseysiders’ interest in the 20-year-old is more advanced than that of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Spain international seems quite likely to move on from the Vitality Stadium this summer, but where he’d subsequently end up is the burning question.

Romano issues Huijsen transfer update

In a video report for the Daily Briefing on Saturday, Romano stated that Huijsen is likely to remain within the Premier League if he’s to leave the Cherries, which could offer renewed hope to Liverpool of winning this particular transfer race.

The reporter said: “For sure the most interesting case will be the one of Dean Huijsen – as revealed more than two months ago, he has a release clause of £50m, and he’s going to leave Bournemouth in the summer.

“There is interest from Real Madrid, yes. There have been many rumours from Spain, but at the moment Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back or not. That’s why, at the moment, Dean Huijsen is leaning towards a move internally, in the Premier League.

“He’s expected to continue in the Premier League, but at a different club. There is interest from several clubs…Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle – these four are surely in the race. Bayern have also been calling for weeks and weeks, but another Premier League club looks like being the most realistic destination.”

Liverpool could have a glorious chance to snap up Huijsen

It’s not every day that a footballer would snub reported interest from Real Madrid in favour of a move elsewhere, so there could potentially be a glorious opportunity for Liverpool to seize the initiative and entice Huijsen to Anfield.

The defender gave a man-of-the-match performance on his 20th birthday last Monday as Bournemouth brought Fulham back down to earth after the latter’s win against the Reds a week previously, contributing with an incredible tally of 13 clearances for Andoni Iraola’s side.

With Virgil van Dijk having since signed a two-year contract extension, LFC’s need for centre-back recruitment has diminished somewhat, although Jarell Quansah reportedly has several clubs eyeing a move for him, while Joe Gomez has continued to be hampered by injury problems this season.

It’s difficult not to make a case for Liverpool to push hard for Huijsen during the summer. At 20, he’s already proven that he can excel in the Premier League while still having almost his entire career ahead of him, while his apparent preference to remain in England’s top flight should play into our hands also.

Even with other English clubs in the mix for his signature, the Reds would be better placed than anyone to offer him scope to win major silverware, and it wouldn’t take the most extraordinary leap of faith to trigger his reported £50m release clause at Bournemouth.

This has many of the hallmarks of a typical LFC signing, so let’s hope that Richard Hughes can put his previous association with the Cherries to good use over the summer!