Ruud van Nistelrooy provides availability update for four Leicester players

Liverpool could win the league this weekend but if we are to do this, then we would need to win against Leicester City.

Ahead of the game, their manager has provided an injury update which was shared on liverpoolfc.com:

‘Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy may be able to call upon Wout Faes and Jeremy Monga after injury, and he also reported no fresh fitness issues in his squad.

‘Facundo Buonanotte is available after being ineligible to play against parent club Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

‘Van Nistelrooy said on Friday: “There are no new injury concerns, which is good and gives us a boost following an improved result last time out.

“Wout Faes and Jeremy Monga are expected to be in full training today and tomorrow with the team and available for the game this weekend.”

‘Abdul Fatawu, who has missed most of the season due to a knee injury, has also been back in training.

‘Van Nistelrooy added: “It’s great to see him on the grass because it’s been a long wait with his surgery and it’s a hard time once that’s done and you’re recovering.

“But it’s a big moment to put on your boots and kick a ball and enjoy that moment with your teammates. He’s making the right steps and it’s a big thing for him in his recovery.”

It seems that Wout Faes, Jeremy Monga and Facundo Buonanotte will all be back in contention for game time, whilst Abdul Fatawu continues his comeback from injury.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has a near full Leicester squad to choose from

Arne Slot has his own injury issues and after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez were spotted back in training, our head coach provided his own update.

Our No.66 is set to be back in the squad, though he will be looking to build his own fitness back up whilst Conor Bradley’s minutes are also managed.

Joe Gomez is still our main long-term injury concern and it’s a race against time for him to recover from the issue that has kept him sidelined since the defeat to Plymouth.

