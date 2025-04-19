Van Dijk captured issuing Alexis Mac Allister a fine for being late for training

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Virgil van Dijk has extended his contract at Liverpool and that means he will continue to lead the dressing room for at least another two years.

That may be music to the ears of most Liverpool fans but it seems that Alexis Mac Allister may not be the happiest with this news at the moment.

Thanks to ‘Inside Training’ on the club’s YouTube channel, we were able to see the players attending a gym session in the AXA Training Centre.

Cameras caught Darwin Nunez run into the gym, with our No.10 not long behind him.

However, when the Argentine entered the door, he was met with a stern looking captain who was looking at his watch in disappointment.

We then see the former Brighton man pleading his case and trying to pass the blame to his Uruguayan teammate with comic effect.

It’s all done in a light-hearted manner and does appear to show that the Dutchman was issuing fines for the late players.

It’s an insight to the dressing room and how the 33-year-old leads his mates by ensuring standards are kept high, all whilst keeping morale high with it.

Virgil van Dijk is the leader of the dressing room

This leadership towards players has now also extended to fans, with the skipper sending a request to all supporters for the final games of the campaign.

We already knew how amazing Virgil van Dijk was as a player but the last couple of years have further showcased why he’s also the perfect captain for Liverpool.

You can view the moment between Mac Allister and Van Dijk (from 4:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

