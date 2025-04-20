‘Gets away with one’ – Liverpool player had a lucky escape in opening minutes against Leicester

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool could move to within one win of securing the Premier League title today if they beat Leicester, but they had to survive a unnecessarily hairy moment in the opening exchanges at the King Power Stadium.

A lively first few minutes saw both Mo Salah and Wilfried Ndidi strike the posts at either end of the pitch, and in between that there was a momentary scare for the visitors.

Ricardo Pereira floated in a cross towards Bilal El Khannouss, who didn’t manage to get on the end of it. However, what should’ve been a routine clearance for Conor Bradley turned into a heart-stopping moment as he hesitated to allow Stephy Mavididi to take possession, who ultimately ran the ball out for a goal kick.

Bradley and Liverpool survive early scare

Journalist Paul Gorst is at the King Power Stadium this afternoon, and he was critical of the Liverpool right-back for not clearing the danger when he had the opportunity.

He wrote for the Liverpool Echo‘s live web commentary (16:36): “Bradley gets away with one, delaying the clearance before being robbed by Mavididi. Goal kick in the end. He had more than enough time to get rid of it there, the defender.”

An unusually shaky start to the afternoon for Bradley

With Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to depart on a free transfer in the summer, the final few weeks of this season could be a perfect opportunity for Bradley to audition for a regular starting berth at right-back from the 2025/26 campaign onward.

Unfortunately, the 21-year-old hasn’t had the most convincing of starts to this game, with Mavididi later beating him on a darting run inside from the left flank, and the Leicester forward has made life trickier for the Northern Ireland international than most other opponents the latter has faced.

Arne Slot will no doubt be impressing upon him the folly of taking chances inside his own penalty area like he did at the start of today’s match, and moments like that are part of the learning process for the defender, who’s spoken about his ‘dream’ of winning the Premier League with the Reds.

Hopefully after that shaky opening, we’ll see the real Bradley later in the afternoon, and for the remainder of the season and beyond!