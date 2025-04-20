Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper makes Caoimhin Kelleher transfer suggestion that Reds fans will hate

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher could very easily have left Liverpool last summer, but we can be most thankful that he’s hung around at Anfield for this season.

The Republic of Ireland international has had to be rather patient for opportunities over the past few years, but injury problems for the peerless Alisson Becker have enabled his understudy to make 20 appearances this term, with 14 of those in the Premier League or Champions League (Transfermarkt).

However, with Giorgi Mamardashvili joining the Reds ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, it seems highly likely that the Cork native will move on from Merseyside in the next few months.

Kelleher surely won’t be short of suitors if he’s available for transfer this summer, and one ex-Liverpool goalkeeper has talked him up as a viable option for one of the Reds’ biggest rivals.

David James: Kelleher could be a good option for Man City

Speaking to Prime Casino (via GOAL): David James talked up the possibility of a move to Manchester City for the 26-year-old if Pep Guardiola were to offload Ederson.

The former LFC stopper said: “Even the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher could be a suitable replacement if Pep Guardiola was looking to replace Eddie because Caoimhín, in his role for Liverpool, is essentially doing everything that Eddie does for Manchester City.

“Caoimhín’s got that calmness about him. He’s unflappable. He’s won trophies, which is a major thing. He knows how to get into those positions to win trophies. He’s been involved in penalty shootouts, all the stuff that you want from a top goalkeeper. Again, sort of answers two questions in one, doesn’t it, about Caoimhin.

“If Liverpool needed to move one goalkeeper on, and Man City might need one. You know, you probably wouldn’t even have to relocate because it’s only 45 minutes down the road. You don’t often see moves like that between two title rivals, but I think this one could benefit all parties.”

Kelleher going to Man City would be a sore one for Liverpool to take

A player of Kelleher’s abilities definitely deserves a stage as grand as what Man City could offer him, even if the outgoing Premier League champions have regressed considerably this season and still face a battle to quality for the 2025/26 Champions League.

The Irishman has proven that he can shine in the English top flight and on the European stage, memorably saving a penalty from Kylian Mbappe and keeping a clean sheet against Real Madrid in a 2-0 win in November.

The 26-year-old has been mightily unlucky to find himself at Liverpool at the same time as Alisson, who once again showed his world-class capabilities in last Sunday’s nervy win over West Ham at Anfield.

It’s hard to deny Kelleher a move to a club where he’d be an undisputed first-choice, but it’d stick in the craw for Reds fans if he were to join a direct rival in Man City, where a starting berth might just open up for him if Ederson were to leave this summer.

We can see the objective logic of James’ suggestion, which in itself reflects brilliantly on the Irish goalkeeper. However, we very much hope that, if our number 62 were to move on from Merseyside in the coming months, his destination would be somewhere other than Manchester.