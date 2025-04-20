David Ornstein talks up Liverpool’s “ambition” in transfer window claim which’ll excite Reds fans

Image via NBC Sports

David Ornstein has indicated that it could be ‘a busy summer’ on the transfer front for Liverpool in 2025.

Recruitment has been rather sparse at Anfield over the past 18 months, with only two new signings completed in that time, one of whom (Giorgi Mamardasvhili) has yet to actually arrive on Merseyside.

However, with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher expected to leave in the coming months, there could be a large volume of ins and outs at the club between June and August – indeed, The Times‘ Paul Joyce has said that FSG have ‘a long shopping list’ of prospective signings lined up.

Ornstein expecting ‘busy summer’ on Liverpool transfer front

Speaking to NBC Sports on Saturday, Ornstein indicated that Liverpool’s “ambition is expected to be underlined by their summer transfer plans”, a claim which’ll no doubt elicit plenty of excitement among Reds supporters.

The Athletic journalist continued: “They’ve saved money in the last couple of windows, so their finances are in good shape to add a striker, for example, and we do expect Darwin Nunez to leave.”

The reporter also named Bournemouth duo Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen as potential incomings and added: “Let’s see what happens with Ibrahima Konate’s contract because it’s entering its last 12 months, and there may be more work to do in what’s expected to be a busy summer at Anfield.”

This summer could see Liverpool’s busiest transfer window in years

It might seem paradoxical that Liverpool’s most extensive squad overhaul for many years could occur in the immediate aftermath of winning the Premier League, something which could be officially confirmed as soon as this evening.

However, after several low-key transfer windows (with the exception of summer 2023), the time may be right for FSG to refresh Arne Slot’s playing pick substantially in what’d be the first instance of the Dutchman putting his own stamp on the squad since replacing Jurgen Klopp last June.

While the Reds have led from the front for almost the entirety of this season and haven’t been as hamstrung by major injuries as their title rivals, they’ve still had to contend with a number of crucial absences, with the likes of Konate and Alisson Becker having lengthy spells in the treatment room.

Also, with Liverpool’s performances in recent weeks regressing from the levels they showed in the first six months of the campaign, an injection of added quality over the summer could be required in order to prevent a similar drop-off next spring. It won’t cost us this time around, but it did when it happened last April.

With LFC on the verge of claiming a 20th league title, and having been consistently competitive over the past few years, Anfield should be a highly attractive destination for any footballer. After a few quiet transfer windows, the stage seems set for plenty of activity on Merseyside over the coming months!