Romano: Summer transfer is now a ‘concrete possibility’ for Liverpool-linked ‘difference-maker’

Fabrizio Romano has talked up the possibility of a summer transfer for one player who recently starred in front of Liverpool scouts.

The Merseyside club dispatched a delegation to the recent Bundesliga fixture between Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig, with the latter winning 3-2 chiefly thanks to two goals from Xavi Simons, who’s believed to have been on the Reds’ radar for some time.

On Sunday morning, the Italian transer reporter took to X with an update on the Netherlands international, for whom a move to England is deemed the likeliest outcome if he’s to leave the Red Bull Arena.

What has Romano said about Simons?

Romano claimed that a summer exit for the 21-year-old is a ‘concrete possibility’, with the Premier League said to be the ‘most likely destination’ if an offer of approximately €75m (£64.3m) is submitted.

Although Simons’ ultimate dream is apparently to play for Barcelona, a move to the LaLiga pace-setters is ‘unlikely’ to materialise in 2025.

How likely are Liverpool to move for Simons this summer?

Simons certainly made the most of his audition in front of Liverpool’s scouts against Wolfsburg, and the Reds could be in the market for a left-sided attacker if Luis Diaz were to depart in the summer.

The Dutchman reportedly has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Leipzig which’d facilitate a move elsewhere if he wishes to move on (CaughtOffside); and the Merseysiders have a long-standing relationship with the Bundesliga club, from whom they signed Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai in previous years.

His manager Marco Rose has hailed him as a ‘difference-maker‘ for the team, and at 21 he should only get even better as he continues to develop ahead of reaching the prime of his career.

Liverpool will realise that Simons may well be attainable if they seriously push for him this summer, although Richard Hughes will also be eager to strengthen other parts of Arne Slot’s squad in what David Ornstein has talked up as a potentially ‘busy’ transfer window.

The Netherlands international mightn’t necessarily be at the top of FSG’s list of prospective recruits, but we’ve seen in the past that the Anfield hierarchy are quite capable of pouncing on an astute opportunity if one were to pop up.