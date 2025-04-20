What Trent Alexander-Arnold said when quizzed on his future after netting late Liverpool winner

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

We still don’t know whether or not Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a Liverpool player next season, but for now we’re rather glad that we can still call upon him!

The Reds’ vice-captain came off the bench against Leicester this afternoon for his first appearance since incurring an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain six weeks ago, and it’s fair to say that he made quite an impact.

Within five minutes of his introduction, and with the Premier League leaders struggling to break down a relegation-bound Foxes side, the 26-year-old lashed the ball past Mads Hermansen and into the net to finally break the home side’s resistance.

Trent quizzed about Liverpool future

Of course, amid today’s heroic contribution, there’s still the ongoing question mark as to his contract situation, with widespread reports that he’ll leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

He was inevitably quizzed about that topic when speaking to Sky Sports a few minutes after the final whistle at the King Power Stadium, and he was predictably tight-lipped on the subject while reflecting on his match-winning moment.

Trent said: “I’m not going to speak on my situation or go into details. These days are always special, scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles – they are special moments that will live with me forever. And I’m glad to be part of it.”

Will that goal be a parting gift from Trent?

Despite the jubilant scenes in Leicester today, and the 26-year-old’s exultant goal celebration, it still seems more unlikely than likely that he’ll be a Liverpool player next season, as Jamie Carragher suggested on Sky Sports after full-time.

With Conor Bradley struggling at times this afternoon, the onus fell to his fellow right-back to step in and come up with the decisive moment against the Foxes.

Whatever might happen in the summer, and however tough it might be to take if he departs on a free transfer, at least Trent was on hand to make a priceless contribution off the bench here, and he could still have a pivotal rule in helping his boyhood club over the finish line in the Premier League title race.

If that is to be his last goal in a Liverpool shirt, it won’t be forgotten in a hurry. What a time to come up with his 24th strike for the Reds!