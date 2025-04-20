(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold lets rip with wild celebration after making instant impact

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold was always bound to make headlines when coming off the bench today, wasn’t he!

Having been out with an ankle injury since mid-March, the Liverpool vice-captain made his return to action against Leicester this afternoon, coming off the bench to replace Conor Bradley in the 71st minute.

It hasn’t exactly been an uneventful time of things for the 26-year-old since his previous appearance, with widespread reports at the end of last month that he’s close to agreeing a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Despite many Reds fans on social media venting their anger at Trent over his seemingly impending exit, those who made the trip to Leicester today chanted his name in appreciation when he entered the fray.

Trent nets late Liverpool winner

Five minutes later, after Mo Salah and Diogo Jota both struck the frame of the goal in a madcap sequence of penalty box pinball, the Liverpool right-back reacted quickest to a loose ball and let fly with a volley that Mads Hermansen couldn’t keep out.

The 26-year-old instantly whipped off his shirt in celebration and threw it behind him as he ran towards the corner of the stadium where the away fans were in raptures, before letting out roars of exultation as he milked a moment which could take his boyhood club to within one win of the Premier League title.

Cometh the 76th minute, cometh the man!

Whatever else might be happening with Trent’s future off the pitch, we owe him a huge debt of gratitude for finding the breakthrough on an afternoon when it seemed as though the Reds would be left frustrated.

His unbridled joy in celebrating that decisive goal shows quite clearly that it still means so much to him to produce heroics for Liverpool, even if he is nearing the end of his time on Merseyside.

Five seasons ago at this very stadium, we watched him stand with his arms folded in a memorable celebration after scoring in a 4-0 rout on the night when league title number 19 began to feel inevitable.

On Easter Sunday in 2025, in that same corner, he stood topless and bellowing gleefully at the fans who, in seven days’ time, could be revelling in league title number 20.

Trent knows how to make headlines, that’s for sure!

You can watch Trent’s goal and celebration below, via @SkySportsPL on X: