(Video) What Van Dijk did to Trent post-match shows how Liverpool players feel about Reds’ no.66

Trent Alexander-Arnold mightn’t have many more matches to play for Liverpool, but he certainly made the most of his appearance off the bench today!

The Reds’ vice-captain marked his comeback from an ankle injury by scoring his team’s late winner against Leicester, finally breaking the Foxes’ resistance and consigning them to relegation while taking Arne Slot’s side to within one win of securing the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old’s jubilation was evident in how he celebrated the goal, although he was non-committal about his future when speaking to Sky Sports shortly after the final whistle, amid widespread reports that he’s set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

That’s a matter to be settled in the coming weeks. For today, all that was forgotten by the majority of Liverpool fans at the King Power Stadium, and certainly by his teammates.

Van Dijk ushers Trent towards jubilant Liverpool fans

As the victorious Reds showed their appreciation for the travelling support after the game, Virgil van Dijk was seen beckoning Trent to step forward and soak up the Kopites’ acclaim after his match-winning heroics.

The England right-back duly pumped his raised arms in delight and gratitude, with mutual applause showing that all anyone cared about in that moment was his winning goal this afternoon.

Trent still greatly appreciated by his teammates

Whatever the external feeling might be about the 26-year-old, it was evident from the Liverpool captain inviting him to take the fans’ appreciation that he very much retains the support of his teammates, irrespective of whether or not he walks away on a free transfer this summer.

It’ll obviously be a massive shame to lose him for nothing if he goes, as seems likely, but for now we can be glad that he came up with the goods at a time when it looked for all the world as though the Reds would be left frustrated by their hosts.

If that’s to be Trent’s last landmark moment in a red shirt before he leaves, it’s one which’ll be treasured by supporters as league title number 20 draws ever closer!

