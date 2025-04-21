Arne Slot calls out ‘ridiculous’ line of questioning around Alexander-Arnold after Leicester winner

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool fans were delighted to beat Leicester City and move three points away from the title, though perhaps the goal scorer wasn’t ideal in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Not just because of the current contract situation but because it has taken away from the team’s efforts to get so close to the title.

Speaking about the future of the right back, Arne Slot said after the game: “The headline should be today the goal he scored and not about his contract.

“But what I can say is it would be ridiculous if someone argues his commitment for this club because the work-rate he put in to be back today and make such an important goal, and all the work he has done for this club in all these years he is here, no-one – in my opinion – can argue his commitment to this club.

“But let the headlines be [about] his great goal and not his contract situation.”

Although all the above may be true, talk will be about the future of our No.66 until he makes his decision public and we all know where we stand.

Jamie Carragher seems convinced that the 26-year-old will depart at the end of the season and has called for Conor Bradley to start every game, should this be the case.

Talk around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is inevitable

Gary Neville has said that the England international should tell all Liverpool fans by next week, what his decision will be for next season.

The longer this rumbles on, the more headlines there will be and the more he is taking away from Liverpool being on the cusp of a 20th league title.

It seems clear what the future will hold and Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to tell us all soon.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

