(Video) Ex-Liverpool midfielder scores thunderbolt free kick which could save his club’s season

Image via Sky Sports Football

Twenty-four hours on from moving to within three points of securing the Premier League table, Liverpool fans may have been paying attention to football action elsewhere in England on Easter Monday.

The EFL season is also approaching its climax, with numerous clubs throughout the country either vying for promotion or desperate to stave off relegation.

In the Championship, Oxford United are among the latter category, and this afternoon they secured a vital 1-1 draw away to fellow strugglers Cardiff City, with a former Reds player equalising in some style for Gary Rowett’s side.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Cameron Brannagan scores worldie free kick

The U’s were trailing with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining when they won a free kick 35 yards out from goal.

The ball was laid off to ex-Liverpool midfielder Cameron Brannagan, who lashed an unstoppable strike into the back of the Bluebirds’ net to ultimately salvage a share of the spoils, with the point of far more benefit to the visitors.

Oxford now sit three points above the Championship drop zone with just two matches remaining, while Cardiff are the same margin away from climbing out of it, with the three-point swing potentially proving decisive in a heavily populated relegation battle.

Brannagan has had a fruitful career since leaving Liverpool

Now 28, Brannagan came through Liverpool’s academy but made just nine appearances for the first team, all of which came in the 2015/16 season (Transfermarkt).

Although he never managed to establish himself at Anfield, he earned glowing praise from Jurgen Klopp, who said that the Mancunian ‘brings everything you need for a midfield player, and he’s since gone on to become a stalwart for Oxford.

He’s played more than 320 times for the U’s, helping them to promotion last season, and his stupendous free kick this afternoon could go a long way towards preserving their Championship status, quite possibly at Cardiff’s expense.

Brannagan has previously said that he ‘made the right decision’ to move on from Liverpool and join Oxford in 2018. While it’s a pity that it never quite happened for him at Anfield, we’re pleased to see him going on to have a rewarding career elsewhere and earning hero status at his current club.

You can view Brannagan’s free kick against Cardiff below, via @SkyFootball on X: