Gary Neville names an Arne Slot quality that has gone overlooked this season

Liverpool’s destiny is now just three points away and as Arne Slot is set to guide the Reds to a title in his first season, Gary Neville has been full of praise.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the former Manchester United defender said:

“People will say they’re great, even world-class players, but they can be upset and put off if they’re not with the right type of manager, so he [Arne Slot] has done brilliantly with those players.

“But the players I would classify as being 6/10 players he’s made 7/10 players, that’s the most impressive thing for me, the likes of Gravenberch and Gakpo, I gave Mac Allister Man of the Match today, but I easily could have given it to Gravenberch. He’s done a brilliant job.”

It’s testament to the qualities of our head coach that he’s managed to make great players look even better, after just one season.

This was a quality that Jurgen Klopp certainly also possessed and it’s something that should be applauded in both men.

A true football coach makes their own players better

Liverpool aren’t always the highest spending of clubs and so the ability to make the best out of what you have is crucial.

Although most of the post match chat was around Trent Alexander-Arnold and what his goal celebration meant, there are much more important things to consider.

The planning for next season can start now and with Jamie Carragher calling for Conor Bradley to start all the remaining matches, it’s clear that we can now shift our focus.

Arne Slot has built up such a lead that we are now able to give chances to players he may be considering selling and see if they are up to being part of his rebuild, as champions of England.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Slot via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

