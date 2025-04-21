Gary Neville ‘distasteful’ Alexander-Arnold has one week to show Liverpool fans his hand

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

Trent Alexander-Arnold came onto the pitch against Leicester City and helped us win the game but because of his current contract situation, it provided more questions than answers.

Supporters will be forensically unpicking his celebration to see whether than means the right back is staying or going next season.

Add on his post match comments too, which never really gave much away as to what the England international’s next move will be.

Speaking about this situation, Gary Neville said on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’: “There’s going to come a point, around this time next Sunday, whereby he’s going to have nowhere else to go.

“Because the season’s over for Liverpool, in essence. They’ll have won the league. There is nothing else to talk about other than: ‘Are you staying at the club or not?’ And he’ll have to just say yes or no.

“He’ll have to get himself sorted this week, I would imagine. Because once you start leaving it beyond next weekend, when you’ve won the league, it becomes a little bit distasteful.

“You’re better off just declaring your hand, I think, at that point and just say: ‘Yes, I’m staying’ or ‘no, I’m not’.”

If Arne Slot’s side clinch the title next week, then there’s no need for us to keep selecting players who aren’t going to be at Anfield next season.

You would expect the club already knows his decision but it may become even more clear once the title is won.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is running out of time to make a decision

Whether you like it or not, there will be some supporters who will be very angry with the 26-year-old if he decides to leave the club on a free.

It’s perhaps not a bad tactic for his decision to be revealed after the title is sown up and before the trophy is lifted at Anfield.

However, should he leave then there will be backlash which Trent Alexander-Arnold has brought on himself.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

