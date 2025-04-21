Carragher calls for Alexander-Arnold to be dropped until he commits his future to Liverpool

Pictures via @SkySportsPL on X

It was a strange day against Leicester where a win was so dearly needed yet Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the winner perhaps took away from the occasion.

His celebration after the goal will have everyone guessing and Jamie Carragher spoke afterwards about what he would do with this strange situation:

“If Trent hasn’t committed to the manager for next season, he shouldn’t be starting games.

“Liverpool are not here as a football club to give someone a send-off…

“It’s not about: “Let’s give Trent a send-off.” It’s about: “We need to assess whether Conor Bradley is the guy for us next season playing week in, week out.”

“The decision Liverpool have is: “Does Conor Bradley become our first-choice right back and we buy a back-up player?” or “Are we buying a first-choice right back and Conor Bradley is going to have to battle with him?”

“So that lad [Bradley] needs as much experience as he can get. So, yes, bring [Alexander-Arnold] on if you need to go and win the game.

“But, in terms of starting games, if Trent hasn’t committed to the club, Conor Bradley should be starting every game…

“He hasn’t really spoken all season about his future. Whether a decision has already been made, I think most people think it has.

“It’s difficult for him to give an honest answer. The frustration with Liverpool fans is that, throughout the process with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, it was always under the remit they wanted to stay.

“That tells you everything with Trent, who’s a local boy. Most of us probably know what’s going to happen.”

It seems as though the pundit is pretty sure that the end is nigh for our No.66 and wants to see Conor Bradley given the chance to prove he can be the replacement.

Jamie Carragher wants to see Conor Bradley given more minutes

It was the first time this season that the Northern Irishman started back-to-back league games for the Reds, which highlights both his fitness issues and place in the squad.

For all the post-match focus was around the England international and his cryptic comments, we still need to plan for the future.

You would assume that Arne Slot knows more than us and perhaps if he continues to play our No.84 instead – that could be the biggest hint that Real Madrid have already got their man.

You can watch Carragher’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

"You can't replace him" ❌ Jamie Carragher on how Liverpool will look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, should he leave at the end of the season.

