(Video) Liverpool fans made one message blissfully clear with jubilant post-match chant on Sunday

For those Liverpool fans who made the journey to Leicester on Easter Sunday, it proved to be a memorable day out!

A 1-0 win over the Foxes at the King Power Stadium means that the Reds need just three more points to secure their 20th league title, restoring parity with eternal rivals Manchester United in that regard.

For the second weekend in a row, Arne Slot’s side needed a late goal from a defender to claim victory over a team in the bottom four of the Premier League table, with the champions-elect now within touching distance of the finish line.

The away end erupted when Trent Alexander-Arnold scored in the 76th minute, with any disdain over his probable move to Real Madrid momentarily forgotten amid the euphoria of finally breaking down a Leicester side who somehow clung onto 0-0 until that point.

As the travelling Kopites filed out of the King Power Stadium post-match, one very simple yet powerful chant was repeatedly doing the rounds, with dozens of Reds singing “We’re gonna win the Football League again” as they danced around in jubilation.

Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions this week

Of course it’s been a good three-and-a-bit decades since the Premier League seceded from the EFL, but the message from those gleeful Liverpool fans was obvious and inarguable – the title is coming to Merseyside, and it’s just a matter of when the inevitable is confirmed.

It could be sealed as early as Wednesday night if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace, and in preparation for that possibility, the LFC squad could assemble to watch that game so that they’d be together if they’re crowned champions in midweek.

Even if the Gunners do their bit, the Reds will have the chance to make it official themselves next Sunday when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to what should be a carnival atmosphere at Anfield.

Certain pundits (Richard Keys, we’re looking at you) have bitterly attempted to dismiss Liverpool’s impending title triumph by attributing it primarily (even exclusively in some instances) to the failings of other teams rather than anything positive Slot’s side have done.

If LFC are celebrating league title number 20 at approximately 6:30pm on Sunday evening, you can guarantee that not one person inside Anfield would care about such begrudging opinions in the slightest!

