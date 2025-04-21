Where would Liverpool title win rank among the earliest Premier League coronations?

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

For Liverpool fans, the burning question has evolved from ‘Will we win the Premier League?’ to ‘When will we win the Premier League?’.

It could be sewn up as early as Wednesday night, should Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace, which’d leave an unassailable 13-point gap to the Reds with Mikel Arteta’s side having just four matches remaining.

While some supporters might just want to save time and cut out any lasting stress by winning it as early as possible – like someone with writers’ block seeking out an essay writing service.

Others may be hoping that the title party is put on hold until Sunday so that Arne Slot’s side could win it in front of their own fans at Anfield – something they didn’t get to do in 2020 because of the global pandemic – although the Dutchman isn’t concerned about where or when it happens, just that it does.

Winning a Premier League title in April is a sign of true dominance, but even if Liverpool were to clinch glory in the next week, it still wouldn’t be the earlier triumph in the 33-year history of the division in its current guise, either in terms of the date or the number of matches remaining.

Earliest Premier League title wins by date

14 April – Manchester United (2001)

15 April – Manchester City (2018)

22 April – Manchester United (2000, 2013)

25 April – Arsenal (2004)

Two teams in the PL era have been able to celebrate in mid-April, with Manchester United clinching a third successive title on Easter weekend in 2001 and, ironically, handing their crosstown rivals a similarly early triumph 17 years later by losing at home to West Brom.

Alex Ferguson’s side won it in April on two other occasions, as did Arsenal in their ‘Invincibles’ season in 2004 and Chelsea twice under Jose Mourinho in the mid-2000s.

Liverpool would go fourth on the list if the Gunners hand it to them by slipping up against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, or fifth if the Reds finish the job at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Earliest Premier League title wins by number of matches remaining

7 – Liverpool (2020)

5 – Manchester United (2001), Manchester City (2018)

4 – Manchester United (2000, 2013), Arsenal (2004)

When Liverpool won the Premier League five years ago, it gave them the peculiar honour of the earliest Premier League title triumph in terms of the number of matches left to spare (seven), and simultaneously the latest in terms of the date on which the destination of the trophy was confirmed (25 June).

The Reds won’t be able to equal the former record this year, but they could go joint-second on the list if they’re crowned champions before they host Spurs on Sunday.

If it’s sealed with a victory over Ange Postecoglou’s side at Anfield, it’d make them the joint-third earliest Premier League winners alongside United’s aforementioned 2000 and 2013 triumphs, and the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ (who coincidentally took the crown against their north London rivals that year).