Micah Richards makes Liverpool prediction which could have Reds’ rivals quaking in their boots

Micah Richards seems convinced that Liverpool’s impending Premier League title triumph won’t be a monentary peak before a sharp drop-off.

The Reds are one win away from becoming champions for the second time in six years and could even pop the champagne with five matches still to play if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Far from being content with the status quo, however, Anfield chiefs are expected to attack the upcoming transfer window vigorously, with the ever-reliable David Ornstein anticipating a ‘busy summer’ from FSG in a projected statement of ‘ambition’.

Richards: ‘Scary’ Liverpool could be even stronger next season

Speaking on The Rest Is Football after Liverpool’s 1-0 win away to Leicester on Sunday, Richards believes that Arne Slot’s side would be an even more fearsome proposition next season if they make some astute summer signings.

The pundit said: “You know what’s scary? I still believe they’ve got another gear to go. They’re going to get some transfers.

“They miss a lot of chances. They could have someone as clinical as, maybe not Salah, but maybe someone a level below. I think they’re going to be a real threat next season again.”

Champions-elect Liverpool still have room for improvement

Richards is certainly far more optimistic about Liverpool’s prospects for 2025/26 than Richard Keys, who petulantly barked that the Reds ‘won’t win anything’ next term.

Despite the additions of Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas in the transfer window after our last Premier League title triumph in 2020, we didn’t manage to muster a sustained defence of our crown in the subsequent campaign, something that the club will be eager to put right over the next 12 months.

Slot’s squad doesn’t have too many chinks, although some defensive reinforcements would be most welcome given our injury issues in that department in the current campaign, while another forward to take some of the scoring burden off Mo Salah would also be appreciated.

Liverpool will almost certainly win the league in the coming days, although there’s been a notable decline in general performance levels from the first six months of this season, which shows that there’s still room for improvement at Anfield.

Hopefully Richards’ prediction turns out to be prophetic and the Reds are an even stronger force in the 2025/26 campaign!