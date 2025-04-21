“I’m sure that…” – Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s “hearing” about Dean Huijsen and Liverpool

Image via Warren Little/Getty Images and GIVEMESPORT

Fabrizio Romano has shared some encouraging news for Liverpool fans regarding the Reds’ reported pursuit of Dean Huijsen.

The Bournemouth defender is chief among the rumoured transfer targets at Anfield ahead of the summer, with the Merseyside hierarchy understood to have initiated contact with a view to a prospective deal for the 20-year-old.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the Spain international, although Ben Jacobs has claimed that neither of those clubs are as advanced in their interest as the Premier League leaders.

What has Romano now said about Huijsen?

Romano has now shared an update on Huijsen which could be music to the ears not just of Liverpool, but two other domestic rivals who are expected to compete in the transfer race for the Cherries centre-back.

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast, the reporter said: “I’m hearing that internally at Real Madrid, they have still not decided whether they want to sign a centre-back or not in the summer, how much they want to spend.

“They have Raul Asencio at the club who is doing very well, so that’s why Real Madrid are not so convinced – not about Huijsen, but about signing a new centre-back in the summer. This is why the timing is helping the English clubs, so Liverpool will be there, Arsenal will be there, Chelsea will be there.

“The release clause is £50m, so the negotiation is on the player’s side, basically. I’m sure that all these three clubs will push and push again in the next days [and] weeks to try reach an agreement with Dean Huijsen and his camp.”

Liverpool have huge chance to beat Real Madrid in Huijsen transfer race

Real Madrid’s apparent hesitation over their pursuit of Huijsen gives Liverpool a golden opportunity to take advantage, and Romano’s update suggests that they plan on doing just that.

It’s not every day that clubs get the better of the Bernabeu giants in a transfer race for the same player, so FSG need to do everything in their power to seize this chance to get one over on the outgoing Champions League holders.

Following his man-of-the-match performance in Bournemouth’s win over Fulham last week, the 20-year-old helped the Cherries to keep another clean sheet against Crystal Palace on Saturday by making a whopping 14 defensive contributions in the goalless draw at Selhurst Park (Sofascore).

Having already played for the first teams at Juventus and Roma, along with winning senior caps for reigning European champions Spain, Huijsen wouldn’t be daunted by signing for a club of Liverpool’s stature, and a move to Anfield would enable him to challenge for (and hopefully win) major silverware.

Richard Hughes has had a terrific fortnight by sealing contract extensions for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Beating Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid to a swoop for the young Spanish centre-back would be another piece of excellent work, if the Reds’ sporting director manages to pull it off.

Opportunity knocks – let’s try to take it!