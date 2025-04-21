Lineker and Shearer have same message for Liverpool fans after Alexander-Arnold reception

Pictures via The Rest Is Football on YouTube

Trent Alexander-Arnold stole the headlines against Leicester City and provided a great moment for him and the fans, after scoring the winner.

Speaking about the incident on ‘The Rest Is Football’, Gary Lineker said: “For Trent, I thought it was good of him to go towards the fans, and I like the fact that they celebrated with him.”

To which Alan Shearer added: “I would echo all of that. It was great for him, and did you know that was his first-ever goal on his left foot? It’s amazing isn’t it?

“So yeah, I mean I was delighted for him that he could score at that end.

“The importance of it, the winning goal, coming on as a sub and him just going mad. It was great to see, without doubt he deserves that. Obviously it sounds as if he’s going to go, but amazing for him.”

The duo have applauded the Liverpool supporters for being so supportive of a player who seems destined to depart the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Liverpool fans have been credited for Alexander-Arnold reception

However, as much as the credit is certainly due for backing the right back in this moment – it may be a little deeper than that.

Despite no official sources claiming this, there has been a growing conversation around the chances of the Scouser extending his contract.

There is still certainly a large amount of bad blood around this possible transfer but the player has been given the benefit of the doubt – until a decision is made public.

The celebration from our No.66 shows that he’s still going to give everything and whilst he remains a Liverpool player whose future is unclear – the fans will give everything back.

The 26-year-old’s post-match comments were as cryptic as what we’ve seen all season but the moment a decision is made the confirms an exit – this reaction will change.

You can watch Lineker and Shearer’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

