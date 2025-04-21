Alexander-Arnold copies Van Dijk’s two-word contract Instagram post and keeps Liverpool fans guessing

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future is in limbo and as fans continue to guess if he will be staying at Anfield next season, he’s provided another clue.

Taking to Instagram after scoring his dramatic winner against Leicester, the Scouser uploaded a series of pictures alongside the caption: ‘Special Moments’.

On it’s own this is nothing too spectacular but when we consider that a matter of days earlier, Virgil van Dijk confirmed he was signing a new contract with a series of images on his Instagram account with the caption: ‘Special moments..’ – perhaps there’s a hint here.

It could all be a coincidence and with our captain admitting that he doesn’t know what the future holds for the right back, it feels like nobody will know if this was deliberate or not.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has everyone guessing about his future

The 26-year-old’s post-match comments were as cryptic as we’ve come to expect and there are many supporters who don’t know how to feel about the player.

Until his future is confirmed, all we can do is guess about what will happen next, even though Real Madrid still feels like the most likely conclusion.

The supporters at the King Power Stadium remained positive towards the academy graduate but as soon as we see his future decided, a more definitive stance on his reputation will be clear.

For now, we’ll just have to keep guessing and read between the lines, waiting for an answer to come our way that we perhaps know will not be what we want to hear.

You can view the posts via Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk’s Instagram accounts:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley