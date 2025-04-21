Report: Trent could be about to heed Gary Neville’s advice regarding decision on Liverpool future

Image via Shaun Botterill/Getty Images and Sky Sports Premier League

One way or another, we’ll soon know for definite whether or not Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a Liverpool player next season.

The Reds’ vice-captain – who came off the bench to score his team’s winning goal against Leicester on Sunday – is now just over two months away from the end of his contract at Anfield, and he’s widely expected to leave on a free transfer for Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old gave nothing away about his future when speaking to Sky Sports shortly after the final whistle yesterday, although Gary Neville has implored him to end any mystery about the situation in the next few days before LFC’s impending Premier League title triumph is confirmed.

Trent reportedly set to confirm his decision ‘soon’

A report which emerged on Monday suggests that Trent could be about to heed the advice from the ex-Manchester United defender.

According to Football Insider sources, the Liverpool right-back is expected to ‘soon’ confirm his decision as to whether or not he’ll leave his boyhood club for Real Madrid in the summer.

Los Blancos are reportedly confident that they already have a deal for the Reds’ number 66 ‘in the bag’ following months of speculation over the player’s future.

Hopefully we’ll soon know what Trent is doing one way or another

Although Trent’s exultant goal celebration on Sunday suggests that playing for LFC still means a lot to him, it still feels as though it could be a parting gift to the fans rather than a defiant “I’m not leaving” message with echoes of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street.

With new deal secured for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, it leaves the vice-captain as the primary outstanding contractual issue at Anfield, and hopefully it’s not one which’d overshadow the probable league title celebrations.

If the 26-year-old were to confirm that he’s going to Madrid, it’d be sore to take for Reds supporters – many of whom will be scorned by him leaving his hometown club on a free transfer – but at least we’d have absolute clarity on his future and can finally close the book on this protracted soap opera.

Conversely, if he were to do a Jordan Belfort on it and turn around to announce that he’s staying at Liverpool, it’d be quite the embellishment to what’s already been a magnificent season for the Merseysiders.

The latter scenario still seems rather improbable, but hopefully we’ll have a definitive answer soon so that the issue isn’t left hanging during the final month of the campaign.