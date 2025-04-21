Liverpool players could potentially recreate 2020 scenes as Van Dijk hints at title party plans

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has hinted that he could assemble the Liverpool squad to collectively watch Arsenal’s midweek fixture against Crystal Palace.

The London duo meet on Wednesday night, where a defeat for Mikel Arteta’s side would ensure that the Reds are crowned Premier League champions. Any other result leaves the Merseysiders with the chance to finish the job themselves against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next Sunday.

When LFC last won the title in 2020, it was confirmed by Manchester City’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea, which Jurgen Klopp’s players watched together at Formby Hall as they were able to share in the moment of glory as a group despite having to operate under some health guidelines due to the global pandemic.

Van Dijk could gather Liverpool teammates for potential midweek title party

Van Dijk was part of those celebrations five years ago, and as Liverpool’s current captain, he’s hinted that he could yet convene his teammates for a communal watchalong of Arsenal’s game in midweek game in case the Reds become champions that night.

When asked about potential plans to get the players together on Wednesday, the Dutchman answered (via Daily Express): “I don’t know, could be. To be honest I expect Arsenal to win at home but yeah, if it doesn’t happen then I think it would be nice to be together.

“It doesn’t really matter to me [where the title is won]. I want to be champions of England and let the dream come true. I would love to lift the cup with the club I love so much. If it doesn’t happen on Wednesday then we have the opportunity to do it on Sunday in front of our own fans at a red Anfield.

“It will be special, that is for sure, but let’s see what this week brings. As a Liverpool fan, I think you have to be excited and be up for it – [Spurs] is a big game regardless, and there will be interesting games after that as well.”

Winning the league at Anfield would be the fairytale!

Van Dijk and his teammates could potentially have been celebrating Premier League glory yesterday evening, but Arsenal’s 4-0 thrashing of Ipswich meant that the impending coronation is delayed by a few days at least, despite Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late goal securing all thee points for us away to Leicester.

Wednesday night marks the next opportunity for the title to be mathematically confirmed, and if it were to happen in that game, it seems fitting that the Liverpool players would be together to enjoy it, having worked so hard as a group since the summer to get themselves in a position to win the league.

Having been deprived of an official celebration five years ago for obvious reasons, it’s understandable that many LFC fans on social media are hoping that the Reds will clinch it themselves next Sunday so that the moment of glory can be shared between players and supporters at an exultant Anfield.

The best result on Wednesday might be a draw, so that the opportunity to secure the title in L4 next weekend remains, and that we’d only need one point to make sure of it rather than all three.

The fact that Liverpool fans are talking about their preferred means of become champions, rather than fretting about whether or not they’ll win the league, is a sure sign of how immensely enjoyable this season has been!