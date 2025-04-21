Van Dijk admits Liverpool squad don’t know what Alexander-Arnold will do next

Picture via @LFC on X

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the hero against Leicester City and as his goal meant we are now just one win away from the title, he was the talk of the town after the game.

It wasn’t just for scoring the goal though, it was also because his future remains uncertain and Virgil van Dijk was asked to comment on the defender after the game.

Speaking via BBC Sport, our captain said: “Since I joined the club, he has been a fantastic player and there’s a lot of good things that he will always be remembered for if he decides to leave.

“Whatever may happen in the future for him, that’s something he has to resolve with himself and the family.

“But he’s a Liverpool player at this point and he’s important for our team…

“At this point, we don’t know as a group what’s going to happen.

“He is already under a lot of pressure so there is no point for me to put him on the spot whatsoever.”

There’s no reason not to believe our No.4 but it does seem strange that the rest of the dressing room are still not aware of what will come next for the England international.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future remains a mystery

Arne Slot has said that the only discussion around the 26-year-old should be that he helped the Reds win the game at the King Power Stadium.

However, the wider discussion from outside the club has been centred around where the future of the Scouser lies.

Gary Neville believes the playmaker should let fans know this week what will happen, though it seems even his friends at the club don’t know yet.

Time will tell but this mystery and discussion is starting to distract from the title.

