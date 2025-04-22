Ben Foster saw intriguing thing Alexander-Arnold did to Liverpool fans y’day: ‘We can read into this’

(Photos courtesy of the Cycling GK & Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ben Foster has questioned whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will actually leave Liverpool for Real Madrid this summer.

The England international had fans scratching their heads after engaging in a passionate goal celebration during the Reds’ 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Arriving on the pitch as a second-half substitute, the vice-skipper pounded a volley into the net in the 76th minute of play (five minutes after entry).

Alexander-Arnold was spotted ripping off his shirt and celebrating wildly with Liverpool fans in the away section before soon after planting his jersey on the corner flag.

Quite the iconic moment, quite the symbolism, which leaves us wondering whether the No.66 is indeed leaving Anfield this year.

Ben Foster questions Alexander-Arnold exit

We can see where Foster’s coming from here, speaking on The Cycling GK: “I’m genuinely not sure right now [whether he goes]. I’m trying to think.

“If that was me in that situation and I’m taking my shirt off and I’m looking at the crowd. It’s the way that he looks at the crowd. I think we can read into this a little bit.”

For a player who’s supposedly teetering on the edge of a heartbreaking exit (on a free transfer) from his boyhood club, does it seem a strangely passionate celebration?

Perhaps ‘strange’ isn’t the right description to attribute to a player celebrating what is, ultimately, a significant moment in the title race.

Liverpool are now only three points away from confirming the return of the Premier League title – and one we can actually celebrate, in stark contrast to the 2019/20 title won during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with a potential move to Real Madrid looming on the horizon, this was a moment more than worthy of the celebration.

Yet, still, we’re forced to ponder that ever-intoxicating ‘what if’ scenario.

Real Madrid move still the likeliest option

It’s difficult for us to seriously commit to the prospect of Trent Alexander-Arnold committing a u-turn at this late stage.

Sources closest to the player have made clear, as things currently stand, that our first-choice right-back is destined to join international teammate Jude Bellingham in Madrid.

The club has made clear efforts to try and commit the 26-year-old to an extended stay on Merseyside. However, it seems the lure of personal glory – with Trent’s Ballon d’Or ambitions already clearly stated – has proven irresistible.

Indeed, the timing of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah’s contract announcements and the ongoing radio silence over our Scouse Academy graduate’s negotiations appears indicative of the direction of travel.

Still, here’s hoping that Ben Foster’s on to something, and that we’re due a miraculous change of heart.

