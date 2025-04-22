‘It’s not true’ – Cafu launches Trent Alexander-Arnold defence; tells full-back he’s ‘perfect’ for Real Madrid

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told he’s the ‘perfect player’ for Real Madrid by former Brazil defender Cafu.

The Scouser, who earned Liverpool all three points against Leicester on Sunday with a superb late strike, is believed to be closing in on a move to the Spanish capital this summer when his current Reds deal expires.

There is yet to be any official confirmation from Liverpool, nor the player himself, about where his future lies but the Academy graduate has been backed to succeed in La Liga by former Roma full-back Cafu.

“They said the same thing about me,” admitted two-time World Cup winner Cafu, speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid (via Daily Mail). “They said I didn’t know how to defend. It’s not true. It is just his type of play.

“It depends what the coach wants. If they want you to attack, then you attack, if they want you to be defensive, then you’ll be defensive.

“He is an incredible player and it would be a huge signing for Madrid if it happened.”

Alexander-Arnold has won every major trophy possible for his boyhood club.

He holds the record for the most assists by a defender in the Premier League and made his 350th appearance for Liverpool at the King Power Stadium at the weekend.

He may only be 26 years of age, but the England international has plenty of experience and that’s another reason why he’s been tipped to excel at the Bernabeu.

“At 33, I went to AC Milan, and Trent will be taking experience to Madrid, too,” added the 54-year-old.

“He will take the place of Dani Carvajal if it does happen. He is the perfect age, the perfect player.”

It will be hard for Liverpool supporters to see the defender leave the club – especially on a free transfer.

As mentioned, there’s yet to be any official confirmation of what is going to happen at the end of the season but if reports are to be believed this is Alexander-Arnold’s last campaign in a Red shirt.

His celebration in front of the travelling Kop on Sunday was extremely passionate and it remains to be seen where he’ll be plying his trade next season.