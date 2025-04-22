David Lynch names one prospective signing Liverpool could complete ‘quite early’ in the summer

Image via David Lynch - Liverpool FC on YouTube

David Lynch has hinted that Liverpool could potentially conclude one prospective signing ‘quite early’ in the summer transfer window.

It took until 27 August last year for the Reds to complete an incoming transaction, but in previous summers they’ve secured some notable recruits not long after the end of the previous campaign, such as Fabinho in 2018 and Alexis Mac Allister in 2023.

Chief among the many names being linked with a potential move to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window is Dean Huijsen, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that FSG are expected to ‘push again’ for the Bournemouth defender over the next few days.

David Lynch: Liverpool could snap up Huijsen ‘quite early’ this summer

In an update on his his eponymous YouTube channel, Lynch discussed the on-field attributes of the 20-year-old in detail and concluded that not only would the Spain international be a terrific prospective addition for Arne Slot, but it’s a move which could plausibly be completed sooner rather than later.

The journalist outlined: “The biggest spanner in the works could be Real Madrid, and by all accounts they would be the player’s preference because obviously he represents Spain and would love to play for Real Madrid, but it doesn’t seem at the moment like they’re gonna follow up on their interest.

“That could leave Liverpool with a bit of a free run, and I think there’s no doubt that, if they do get that, Dean Huijsen would be a very smart signing.

“From everyone you speak to, this is something that’s gonna be resolved quite early in the window, so maybe we won’t have to wait too long to find out if he’s gonna be a Liverpool player, but he is a very interesting potential target.”

Early move for Huijsen would be a statement of intent from Liverpool

With David Ornstein indicating that LFC could flex their financial muscles during what might be ‘a busy summer’ at Anfield, plenty of Reds fans may be eager to see some new faces being added to an already formidable squad in the early phase of the transfer window.

If Richard Hughes manages to swiftly wrap up a deal for Huijsen, it’d mark quite a contrast from last year when Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa weren’t signed until the final week of August.

Real Madrid’s reported reluctance to push hard for the Bournemouth defender could present Liverpool with a golden opportunity to fend off their Premier League competitors and entice him to Merseyside, and the small matter of being defending champions next season (barring an absolute calamity over the coming weeks) must surely be a strong selling point to utilise.

As Lynch pointed out in his analysis of the 20-year-old, he’s a centre-back who excels at many of the core defensive aspects of his game in comparison to positional peers in Europe, while also having an ‘expansive’ passing range into the final third of the pitch, a combination which should make him ideally suited to Slot’s line-up.

If LFC can land Huijsen in the early weeks of the summer transfer window, it’d represent a strong statement of intent from the Anfield hierarchy that they’re not prepared to rest on their laurels just because Premier League has (all but) been secured.