Liverpool a bystander as 'positive contract talks' held; Fabrizio Romano confirms negotiations with target firmly underway

Arne Slot stands with hands in pocket next to silhouette picture.
(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Matheus Cunha looks set to be on the move this summer with Manchester United seemingly in the lead for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in a recent update on X (formerly Twitter), with the Red Devils already discussing personal terms. This much has been corroborated by The Athletic on Tuesday.

The Merseysiders, it would seem, are prepared to allow the Wolves hitman to move to their bitter arch-rivals.

That’s despite prior reports suggesting Liverpool were keeping an eye on Cunha as a potential summer addition.

Liverpool need to sign attackers this summer

Mo Salah holds up his arms in celebration at the King Power Stadium.
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There’s no escaping the fact we’ve got a serious goals deficit to plug in the upcoming window.

Whilst Arne Slot’s men have hardly struggled to hit the back of the net this term – 11 more goals scored in the Premier League than their nearest competitor (Manchester City) – there’s a troubling reliance on Mo Salah.

Players Goals (all competitions) Minutes per goal
Mo Salah 32 126.59
Luis Diaz 15 205.66
Diogo Jota 9 190.33
Cody Gakpo 16 149.37
Darwin Nunez 7 274.28

* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

That’s not necessarily a seismic issue given the Egyptian international’s availability can hardly be questioned in 2024/25.

However, there are both a short and long-term problems posed, particularly with regard to a potential succession plan. That’s even with our No.11’s exit being put off until the summer of 2027.

In the meantime, Liverpool could really do with making some signings to help distribute the burden of goals.

Who should Liverpool be looking at?

Only Cody Gakpo comes closest to Mo Salah’s remarkable goal rate in the 2024/25 season.

Matheus Cunha, for what it’s worth, isn’t far off the Dutchman’s minutes per goal rate with a goal every 155.37 minutes (16 goals in all competitions).

One has to imagine Liverpool’s recruitment team is looking at potential striking options with a similar (or ideally better) rate, or one we believe can be scaled up in line with the quality increase in our squad.

Alexander Isak, heavily linked with a move to Merseyside this summer, would be a dream option with a goal rate of one every 119.08 this term. However, the eye-watering fee that would be required to shift the Swede from St James’ Park this summer will more than likely prove prohibitive in that regard.

But there are alternative options on Richard Hughes’ radar, if reports are to be believed, including the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Joao Pedro.

Player  Goals (all competitions) Minutes per goal
Alexander Isak 25 119.08
Jonathan David 25 143.8
Hugo Ekitike 21 156.85
Joao Pedro 10 213.6
Liam Delap 12 202.5

  1. as per usual all the hype about all the “new” players coming to LFC, none of them will be signed. The reason is FSG who prefer to invest in F1 and Golf.

    Their stance will be, well the players won the league this year, they will be ok for next year too.

    Bradley will be utilised to replace TAA, though he is not ready to step up. There again, there are always the players who are reaching 15 years of age that the team will purchase who can then play in 2036

