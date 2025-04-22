Liverpool a bystander as ‘positive contract talks’ held; Fabrizio Romano confirms negotiations with target firmly underway

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Matheus Cunha looks set to be on the move this summer with Manchester United seemingly in the lead for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in a recent update on X (formerly Twitter), with the Red Devils already discussing personal terms. This much has been corroborated by The Athletic on Tuesday.

🚨 Manchester United are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves as negotiations are ongoing. Personal terms are being discussed, as Man Utd are aware of more clubs keen + £62.5m release clause available. Good feelings after initial contacts between Cunha and #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/6kEgkGzBId — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2025

The Merseysiders, it would seem, are prepared to allow the Wolves hitman to move to their bitter arch-rivals.

That’s despite prior reports suggesting Liverpool were keeping an eye on Cunha as a potential summer addition.

Liverpool need to sign attackers this summer

There’s no escaping the fact we’ve got a serious goals deficit to plug in the upcoming window.

Whilst Arne Slot’s men have hardly struggled to hit the back of the net this term – 11 more goals scored in the Premier League than their nearest competitor (Manchester City) – there’s a troubling reliance on Mo Salah.

Players Goals (all competitions) Minutes per goal Mo Salah 32 126.59 Luis Diaz 15 205.66 Diogo Jota 9 190.33 Cody Gakpo 16 149.37 Darwin Nunez 7 274.28

* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

That’s not necessarily a seismic issue given the Egyptian international’s availability can hardly be questioned in 2024/25.

However, there are both a short and long-term problems posed, particularly with regard to a potential succession plan. That’s even with our No.11’s exit being put off until the summer of 2027.

In the meantime, Liverpool could really do with making some signings to help distribute the burden of goals.

Who should Liverpool be looking at?

Only Cody Gakpo comes closest to Mo Salah’s remarkable goal rate in the 2024/25 season.

Matheus Cunha, for what it’s worth, isn’t far off the Dutchman’s minutes per goal rate with a goal every 155.37 minutes (16 goals in all competitions).

One has to imagine Liverpool’s recruitment team is looking at potential striking options with a similar (or ideally better) rate, or one we believe can be scaled up in line with the quality increase in our squad.

Alexander Isak, heavily linked with a move to Merseyside this summer, would be a dream option with a goal rate of one every 119.08 this term. However, the eye-watering fee that would be required to shift the Swede from St James’ Park this summer will more than likely prove prohibitive in that regard.

But there are alternative options on Richard Hughes’ radar, if reports are to be believed, including the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Joao Pedro.

Player Goals (all competitions) Minutes per goal Alexander Isak 25 119.08 Jonathan David 25 143.8 Hugo Ekitike 21 156.85 Joao Pedro 10 213.6 Liam Delap 12 202.5

