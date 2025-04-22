What Liverpool sources are really saying about signing Hugo Ekitike this summer – David Lynch

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have their eye on Hugo Ekitike as a potential transfer target, however, it seems unlikely that their interest will evolve.

The Frankfurt hitman has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the 2024/25 season, registering 30 goal contributions in 44 games (across all competitions).

As such, it’s unsurprising that the Merseysiders’ scouts have been keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old in recent months.

Indeed, Ekitike’s numbers would position him reasonably well amongst Liverpool’s goal-getters this term.

🚨🆕 Eintracht Frankfurt have raised the price tag for Hugo #Ekitike! Markus Krösche is now demanding at least €100m as a transfer fee. Most recently, #SGE had been expecting a fee of around €80m. Eintracht are still preparing for his departure this summer, with the 22 y/o… pic.twitter.com/oLu1wJnfJF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 18, 2025

Liverpool won’t move for Hugo Ekitike

David Lynch has thrown a sizeable spanner in the works when addressing the links to the €100m [£85.8m]-valued Frenchman.

He speculated that a great deal of the talk around the Bundesliga star felt ‘agent-driven’, whilst highlighting the apparent radio silence around his name on Merseyside.

“In terms of progressing with it, I’m getting increasingly sceptical with this,” the reporter spoke on Anfield Index’s Media Matters podcast.

“That price tag is outrageous for someone as raw as he seems. To go from Nunez to him… it would feel a little bit like going out of the frying pan and into the fire. Still seems to me to be rough edges.

“But also, the thing that’s making me sceptical is that I haven’t really been given any encouragement on the name from the Liverpool side as someone that’s been talked about a lot on the training ground or someone they’re raving about.”

Ekitike may be raw, as Lynch quite rightly notes, but it’s hard to overlook the stark contrast in numbers to his counterpart at Anfield.

Players Goals (in all competitions) Minutes per goal Darwin Nunez 7 274.28 Hugo Ekitike 21 156.85

We can also rule out Alexander Isak

Whilst Liverpool-linked Alexander Isak is considerably less raw than his Frankfurt counterpart, it’s difficult to see us justifying an outlay in excess of £100m for his services.

We’re looking likely to invest reasonably heavily in the upcoming summer window. There’s a clear need to with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to move to Real Madrid and us looking to move on Darwin Nunez.

Ultimately, this isn’t a one or two-name window; we need a new left-back and right-back, a replacement striker, and a new centre-back at an absolute minimum. Likewise, there’s a case to be made for more depth in the six and a potential long-term signing at right wing (and potentially the left).

We just don’t see how we can manage to get all this done and commit a vast sum to signing Isak or Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool still need a bona fide goal-getter this summer, but it’s unlikely to cost them north of £100m.

