‘Really surprised’ – Tim Sherwood cannot believe Trent Alexander-Arnold statistic as ‘gripe’ claim is made

Tim Sherwood has admitted his surprise at the number of goals Trent Alexander-Arnold has netted during his Premier League career.

The Liverpool defender, who scored the only goal of the game as the Reds defeated Leicester at the King Power on Sunday, is believed to be closing in on a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Scouser’s impending exit from Anfield has sparked some conversation about what he’s achieved so far in England – and Sherwood was astonished by the 26-year-old’s low goals tally despite claiming the full-back has ‘earned the right’ to move on from Arne Slot’s side.

“I’m really surprised that he’s only scored 18 Premier League goals, Trent, with the technique and ability he has. Especially from dead balls as well, but for me he’s earned the right to do what he wants with his career, he wants to try something different, I think the gripe is that he’ll leave for nothing, but that’s not his problem.” Sherwood told The Weekend Wrap (via The Boot Room).

It was a stunning strike from the England international to put his side within touching distance of their 20th Premier League title.

It was his first game since sustaining an injury against PSG in the Champions League last month and what a brilliant way for our No. 66 to mark his return.

It may surprise many to hear that he’s only netted 18 league goals for the Reds, but he does lead the way for the most assists by a defender in Premier League history.

He has registered 64 assists so far – five clear of teammate Andy Robertson in second place on the all-time list.

Alexander-Arnold celebrated wildly in front of the travelling Merseysiders but there’s going to be some real anger felt towards him if he swaps Anfield for the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Reports are suggesting that will be the case, but it remains to be seen.

For now, let’s continue to enjoy watching the Academy in a Red shirt and helping us towards number 20.