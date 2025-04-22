(Video) New footage shows Tsimikas sending humorous reminder to Trent during goal celebrations

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Trent Alexander-Arnold triggered scenes of pandemonium among everyone connected with Liverpool Football Club when he scored the Reds’ late winner against Leicester City on Sunday.

The vice-captain was sprung from the bench with the score at 0-0 and, within five minutes, he found a route to goal and secured the victory which takes his team to within three points of becoming Premier League champions.

Despite the ongoing spectre of a likely free transfer to Real Madrid, the right-back’s celebrations were unrestrained as he unleashed his emotions upon finding the net, and Virgil van Dijk ushered him over to lap up the away fans’ acclaim after the final whistle.

Trent involved in humorous moment during goal celebrations

The latest episode of Inside on LFC’s YouTube channel showed the full aftermath of Trent’s winning goal and the communal explosion of joy from supporters and players alike.

The 26-year-old had removed his shirt in the celebrations – picking up an obligatory yellow card from Stuart Attwell – and it came to be perched on the corner flag.

As the still topless England international turned to walk back towards the centre circle, Kostas Tsimikas helpfully reminded him not to leave his number 66 jersey behind him, with a look of realisation on the right-back’s face as he swivelled his head!

How much longer will Trent be wearing Liverpool’s no.66 shirt?

How much longer Trent will be wearing a Liverpool shirt remains the burning question as the end of his contract draws near. Mo Salah and Van Dijk have recently committed to new two-year deals, but there’s no sign of the West Derby native following suit.

The player has remained tight-lipped in public when quizzed about his future, and while a move to Real Madrid still seems the likeliest outcome, some journalists have posed the question as to whether his career ambitions would actually be best served by remaining at his boyhood club.

That’s a decision only the 26-year-old can make, and whatever he ultimately chooses, he’ll need to accept the consequences that it could prompt regarding his legacy in his home city.

Even if he is to depart in the summer, at least he gave us one last memory to cherish with his winner on Sunday…and he can also thank Tsimikas for reminding him not leave his jersey on the corner flag!

You can view the exchange between Trent and Tsimikas below (from 14:18), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: