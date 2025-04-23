Alexis Mac Allister makes public statement about his Liverpool future amid exit rumours

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are very aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the midst of a possible exit and now Alexis Mac Allister has commented on his future.

Speaking with TyC Sports (translated) about possible links to Real Madrid, the Argentine said: “I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present.

“As much as the club loves me, if I play badly this weekend, they will lose interest.

“I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t need to move. So I have a lot of respect for the club and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other teams.

“I’m a bit remote, so some fans greet you with respect, but in the city they’re more passionate. The club is like a family. One phrase sums it all up: ‘You’ll never walk alone’.

“The moment the anthem is playing is incredibly powerful. One of the most beautiful. The game doesn’t start until it finishes playing.”

It seems clear that our No.10 has a lot of respect for the Reds and is certainly happy in his current home on Merseyside.

Alexis Mac Allister is happy with life in Liverpool

It’s always tough when reports are translated to get the true tone, though it doesn’t appear to have been the most impassioned rejection of a Spanish advance.

However, it is also important to note that these links to Real Madrid seem to have mainly come from his Dad and not an official source or reputable journalist elsewhere.

We all know the talents that the World Cup winner possesses and that’s why former players name him as the one man they wish they’d have played alongside.

Let’s just hope we’re not embroiled in another transfer saga with the La Liga side, as we often seem to be the ones who lose out in those battles.

