Anthony Gerrard: I could have had a Champions League medal but turned Liverpool down three times

Steven Gerrard’s legacy at Anfield will always see him held as one of the greatest to ever play for the club but Anthony Gerrard could have had his own story.

The cousin of our former captain revealed that he turned down a move to the Reds on several occasions.

Being an Everton player at the time makes this even more interesting, appearing on The Football Historian Podcast the 39-year-old said:

“I had three opportunities to sign for Liverpool and because Steven was Steven and me being like, ‘no, I want to walk my own path’ and all that, which in hindsight was an absolute divvy move.

“I’m not saying ride his coat tails but with what he was at the club and what he’d accomplished, he would have put me in good stead at the football club.

“So when I signed my pro deal at Everton I had two offers from Liverpool and I was like ‘no, I don’t want to do it.’

“In hindsight, could I have had them Premier League appearances and stuff, maybe, I could even have a Champions League medal, with the lads who were on the bench at the time.”

The former defender already had a cup-winning moment for Liverpool, after missing the vital penalty at Wembley in the Carling Cup final in 2012.

Anthony Gerrard could have played with Steven for Liverpool

Former players have said that our club legend ruled the dressing room with an iron fist and it would have been interesting to see how he treated a member of the family in there with him.

Bobby Duncan, another cousin of the former No.8 had a terrible time after moving to Anfield and so it may not have been the best move for Anthony either.

It’s a story that would have been interesting had it panned out but will perhaps always remain a ‘what if’ tale in the Gerrard family.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments (from 17:05) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

