Molby shares the talk around Real Madrid on Alexander-Arnold transfer after Leicester goal

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we are currently embroiled in a transfer saga with Real Madrid around Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking about the situation with Anfield Index, Jan Molby: “He couldn’t have looked any happier if he’d have tried. It generally meant an awful lot to him.

“He was very blunt about, ‘I’m not going to speak on my situation’, there was an opportunity for him to give a little bit of hope… He didn’t do it.

“There’s not one single person in and around Real Madrid who doesn’t believe that he’s joined them. They all seem to think that, you know, it’s a done deal and has been for a while.

“The better you play, the more likely you are to get a place at the big table

“When he scored, he didn’t look like somebody who was joining Real Madrid. He looked like somebody who just scored a very important goal for the club he probably loves.”

It seems that there is a strong feeling within Madrid that our No.66 will be wearing white next season, in what would be an impressive free transfer for them.

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems Real Madrid bound

The cryptic post match comments of the 26-year-old, after he scored the winning goal against Leicester City, had supporters guessing where his future may lie.

Mo Salah renewed some hope that the right back might be staying on Merseyside when he uploaded his Wednesday morning selfie with the player, though this may be no more than a picture for social media.

As we continue to hear no update around the future of the academy graduate, the more clear it becomes that he will be in Spain next season.

