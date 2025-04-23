Report: Premier League club eyeing triple raid on Liverpool amid potential summer overhaul

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Just as Liverpool made a habit of cherry-picking players from Southampton in the mid-2010s, another south coast club now appear to have designs on a multi-faceted raid on Anfield.

The Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes previously held that job title at Bournemouth, whose current defenders Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez have been strongly linked with prospective moves to Merseyside in the summer transfer window.

Antoine Semenyo is another member of Andoni Iraola’s squad who’s reportedly of interest at LFC, although any movement between the two clubs over the coming months mightn’t strictly be northward.

Bournemouth eyeing summer swoop for Liverpool trio

In his latest Liverpool Confidential column for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele reported that the Cherries are eyeing prospective moves for three current Reds players.

Bournemouth are understood to be keeping close tabs on Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak, although the likelihood of them being used as makeweights in potential deals for the likes of Huijsen and Kerkez is slim due to the specifics of profit and sustainability rules.

A swoop for the Irishman seems viable given his public desire to become a fixed starter and the uncertainty over the goalkeeping position at the Vitality Stadium with loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga due to return to Chelsea.

Transfers for the attacking duo may be harder to pull off, with Elliott not giving up on establishing himself in Arne Slot’s side and LFC unlikely to force him out the door. As for the Scottish teenager – currently on loan at Middlesbrough – Liverpool would demand ‘a decent price’ if they’re to sell him this summer.

Could Liverpool trio depart for pastures new this summer?

Bournemouth could well be an ideal destination for Kelleher, who deserves the opportunity to be an undisputed first-choice in the Premier League, a status he’ll never have at Anfield due to the consistent brilliance of Alisson Becker and the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Cherries are an established top-flight presence who’ve outgrown being happy with avoiding relegation and now have their sights set on European qualification, the sort of ambition which could make them and the Irishman a perfect fit for each other, so long as he’d be a guaranteed starter and Liverpool would get a suitable price for him.

Doak seems to be a player with quite a high ceiling, and he hasn’t looked out of place against high-calibre opposition with the Scotland national team.

However, the ongoing presence of Mo Salah at Anfield could make it difficult for him to break into Slot’s side, and LFC have been known to accept generous offers for young players in a similar scenario (think of the £50m+ we received from Brentford last year for Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho).

Elliott seems the most intriguing of the Liverpool trio that Bournemouth are apparently chasing. Nobody is in any doubt as to his quality, and you don’t accrue nearly 150 appearances for the modern-day version of the Reds unless you have something about you.

However, having recently turned 22 but been restricted solely to substitute outings totalling just 175 minutes in the Premier League this season (partly because of injury), it’s understandable that he could be feeling frustrated at a lack of opportunities.

We’d hate to lose a player of his talents given what he can bring to the squad, and hopefully the powerbrokers at Anfield can convince him that he still has a bright future at the club.