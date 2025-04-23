Premier League club take swift action after some Liverpool fans seize moment of opportunism

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Some Liverpool supporters were determined to go to great lengths to have a seat at the King Power Stadium on Easter Sunday!

On the morning of the match against Leicester, there was a small chance that it could be the game in which the Reds would clinch the Premier League title, although Arsenal’s 4-0 thrashing of Ipswich removed that possibility by the time our fixture kicked off.

In stark contrast to the ebullient mood among LFC fans who are patiently waiting for the crowning moment, Foxes supporters are having to digest the bitter taste of relegation, with demonstrations against the club’s board before the 1-0 defeat which consigned them to the drop.

Liverpool fans purchased home tickets at Leicester

In his latest Liverpool Confidential column for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele reported of the opportunism that some Kopites demonstrated on Sunday.

GIven the marginal possibility of clinching title glory last weekend, some Reds fans took advantage of the availability of home tickets due to Leicester’s struggles and duly purchased them on the black market, where away seats were retailing for more than £300.

The Midlands club have since responded by cancelling tickets that they had ‘reason to believe’ were made available for sale to away supporters.

Liverpool fans eagerly awaiting crowning moment

Liverpool fans were deprived of an official celebration at Anfield when we last won the Premier League in 2020, and with our previous top-flight title dating all the way back to 1990, it’s natural that as many Reds as possible wanted to be at the King Power Stadium on Sunday in case the crowning moment arrived.

It could happen tonight if Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace, but the probability is that Arne Slot’s side will have the opportunity to clinch it themselves by beating Tottenham Hotspur in L4 at the weekend, which for many Kopites would be the dream scenario.

The desire to pay vastly inflated prices for home tickets at Leicester (which officially retail between £33 and £56 for adults on the club’s official website) illustrates the extent to which some LFC fans want to be present for the moment when our 20th league title is secured.

The Foxes’ woes and the mood of discontent among their fan base was also a contributing factor – the club took similar action in vastly different circumstances in 2016, when they banned some season ticket holders for selling on third-party websites in the run-in to their fairytale Premier League triumph that year (BBC Sport).

Liverpool’s moment of glory in 2024/25 still awaits, but surely it won’t be delayed for much longer. When it happens, it’ll be special for everyone of a Reds persuasion!