Forget 20th Premier League title: Liverpool will deal ultimate insult to Ferguson & Man Utd

How the mighty have fallen over at Manchester United.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s revolution at Anfield, Liverpool have since found themselves the joint-most dominant force in England. Second, in Premier League titles, to Pep Guardiola’s relentless Manchester City outfit.

18 points now separate the Reds (with a game in hand) from the Sky Blues, but that pales in comparison to the 41-point gap to the Red Devils in 14th.

Team Position Points Liverpool 1st 79 Manchester City 3rd 61 Manchester United 14th 38

A hardly surprising gulf, particularly when one passes a cursory eye over the comparative cultures at Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester United have become a total irrelevance

It’s perhaps more telling of the rivalry we’ve seen Liverpool develop with City that our title tally hasn’t really entered the narrative.

A win against Tottenham on Sunday – presuming Arsenal don’t suffer a defeat at the Emirates to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night – would see us lift a 20th league title. An achievement that would see us match the 20 titles Manchester United have amassed over the course of their 147-year history.

Matching our former bitter arch rivals, however, as Oliver Kay rightly pointed out on The Athletic, hasn’t been an obsession.

Liverpool are about to win their 20th league title, equalling the record Manchester United set in 2013. Breaking #LFC record was an obsession for Alex Ferguson and #MUFC players/fans in the 2000s and early 2010s. It’s barely even been mentioned at #LFChttps://t.co/DLWfpvqUWP — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) April 23, 2025

For Sir Alex Ferguson and the United contingent, the idea of ‘knocking them off their f***ing perch’ was a limitless source of fuel.

We don’t want to speak for every Liverpool fan here at Empire of the Kop, but Manchester United have hardly popped into mind over the course of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool could create some distance at the top

We can safely bank on the likes of Arsenal and Man City improving their fortunes next term.

However, it would be foolish to overlook the potential of a Liverpool side that Arne Slot has made a great deal more competitive.

That’s without serious investment in the summer either. Bear in mind that Giorgi Mamardashvili (£29m) won’t arrive at the club until the summer, whilst Federico Chiesa (£10m) has barely played a role.

This is fundamentally still Jurgen Klopp’s team, with a few tweaks in playing style.

Assuming that we recruit well this summer, which seems a given in light of the quality of decision-makers behind the scenes, we’re expecting this Liverpool side to challenge for the Premier League title again.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will more than likely spend the next few years looking upwards, and thinking wistfully of an increasingly distant time when Ferguson had them peering in the opposite direction.

