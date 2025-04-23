Mo Salah atones for Leicester City anomaly with timely social media post

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are three points away from winning the Premier League and it seems even Mo Salah may have got swept up in all the title excitement.

It has been customary this season for the forward to post a selfie with the goal scorers from each game, after the match but this weekend he didn’t.

Given the contract speculation around Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment, people were starting to try and read into this decision as a sign the end is nigh for the full back.

In an attempt to stop this, the Egyptian got a picture with the Scouser and uploaded it on Wednesday morning – three days later than usual.

Whatever this means, we don’t know but you can be sure that the conspiracy theorists will be out in force reading between the lines.

Mo Salah has finally got his Trent Alexander-Arnold selfie

We saw our No.66 copy Virgil van Dijk’s contract signing social media caption and that has also sent the internet sleuths wild, as we all continue to guess what the future will hold.

Gary Neville has said that the Scouser should tell all supporters where his future will lie, before this Sunday and it would be a lot easier for all of these rumours to end.

We could win the Premier League tonight if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace and contract talk around this just distracts from what the real focus should be.

