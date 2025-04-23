Huijsen alternative: Liverpool keen on £69m ‘fighter’ who was colossal against them this season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been known in the past to sign players who enjoy a standout performance against the Reds, but it hasn’t always gone to plan.

Rewind to 2015, when Bolton earned a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the FA Cup largely thanks to the heroics of Adam Bogdan, who Brendan Rodgers signed a few months later, only for the Hungarian to endure a horrendous league debut for LFC against Watford just before Christmas.

The goalkeeper never came close to establishing himself on Merseyside, but that transfer misstep hasn’t deterred FSG from pursuing another player who’s thwarted us with an outstanding individual display.

Liverpool remain keen on Murillo

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool remain quite keen on a potential summer swoop for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who’s been at the core of their unlikely challenge for Champions League qualification this term.

The Reds and Arsenal had both explored a possible deal by entering discussions in January, and although those were to no avail, that seemingly won’t deter the Premier League’s current top two from trying their luck again for the 22-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, the Garibaldi are determined to hold onto the Brazilian centre-back, who they value at €80m (£68.6m) amid plans to open talks over a mooted contract extension to 2030.

Murillo or Huijsen – who’d be the better option for Liverpool?

Dean Huijsen has seemingly been Liverpool’s chief centre-back target of late, but they’ve reportedly had a keen interest in Murillo for some time, and that’s not the least bit surprising in light of his performance against us in our 1-1 draw away to Forest in January.

On that night at the City Ground, the defender made a colossal 17 clearances for his side, along with winning five duels (out of six contested) and four tackles in a monstrous display (Sofascore) – and that wasn’t just a one-off masterclass either from a player hailed as a ‘fighter’ and an ‘amazing talent’ by his former teammate Joe Worrall (The Guardian).

As per FBref, he ranks in the top 3% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for blocks (2.01) and clearances (6.99) per 90 minutes, and he’s also in the top 2% for successful take-ons per game, showing a silk to go along with his undoubted steel.

Murillo trumps Huijsen for aerial duels (65.5% to 59.8%) and dribbling success (78.8% to 40%) this season and has made twice as many blocks (66 to 33), although the Bournemouth defender has the edge for pass completion (84% to 77.8%) and interceptions made (49 to 29, FBref).

Liverpool appear to be further along with their pursuit of the Spain international than his Forest counterpart, but either of them would appear to be a fine prospective addition to the Reds’ centre-back ranks this summer.