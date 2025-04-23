Trent Alexander-Arnold and the biggest contract u-turns in Premier League history

It’s been a big week to be a Liverpool fan. First, Mo Salah penned a new deal to remain at Anfield for two more years, before captain Virgil van Dijk followed suit. Both were looking set to leave Anfield at the end of the current campaign, but their exploits this season have been crucial in leading the club to the brink of the title, and now they have been rewarded for their efforts and will remain on Merseyside beyond the summer.

One man who hasn’t yet inked a new contract is Trent Alexander-Arnold. It’s been the worst-kept secret in football that the academy graduate looks poised to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer following the expiry of his current deal in June. However, Reds supporters were given a huge lift during their recent victory away at Leicester, as their beloved number 66 could well remain at Anfield and snub a move to the Bernabeu.

Trent nets late winner to put the Reds on the brink

Liverpool made hard work of their recent trip to face relegation-threatened Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The contest was goalless heading into the final stages, but it was Alexander-Arnold who made the difference. He lashed home from a corner to hand the Reds a 1-0 victory before celebrating wildly with the travelling supporters.

The result relegated the Foxes and has put the Reds on the brink of the title. Liverpool now have a whopping 13-point gap to second-placed Arsenal with just five games left to play. But it's Trent's actions in celebrating the goal that have Scousers dreaming that he may well remain with his boyhood club.

Alexander-Arnold certainly didn’t celebrate like a man set to leave Liverpool. He charged over to the visiting supporters at the King Power, removing his shirt before being mobbed by his teammates. After the game, he said to Sky Sports that he wouldn’t be talking about his future, but his raucous goal celebration has supporters dreaming.

Should the 26-year-old remain at Anfield, then it could well be the most shocking contract u-turn in Premier League history. Here are two players who have done the same and whose footsteps Alexander-Arnold could follow should he commit to a future with Arne Slot’s side.

Steven Gerrard

A boyhood Liverpool fan potentially leaving the club on a free transfer despite being adored by the Anfield faithful? Reds supporters have been here before.

Two decades before the current Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, captain and talisman Steven Gerrard was weighing up a move of his own. The summer of 2005 was a time of stomach-turning drama for Liverpool fans as their beloved hero stood on the brink of a gut-wrenching exit.

Chelsea, fresh off a Premier League-winning campaign under José Mourinho and armed with Roman Abramovich’s billions, came knocking with relentless intent. The Blues dangled jaw-dropping wages and the promise of silverware galore. For Gerrard, this was more than tempting. A move to Stamford Bridge meant stepping into Europe’s elite and challenging for the biggest honours every season. The whispers grew louder, and at one point, it felt inevitable.

But just as the Anfield faithful braced for the unthinkable, Gerrard delivered a shockwave. He shockingly led the club to its fifth European Cup with a stunning victory against AC Milan in Istanbul. The barnstorming midfielder dragged his team kicking and screaming to the trophy, scoring the first goal in a miraculous comeback before winning the penalty to allow Xabi Alonso to slot home the equaliser.

Following the triumph, Stevie G said to ITV Sports: “How can I leave after that?” And he was true to his word. Gerrard not only turned the Special One and Chelsea down, but he also signed a contract extension that cemented his place as Liverpool’s beating heart.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney’s 2010 transfer saga was the kind of drama that dominated headlines and left fans in turmoil. At the peak of his powers, the former Everton youngster dropped a bombshell that rocked Old Trafford to its core: he wanted to leave Manchester United. The reasoning? Concerns over the club’s ambition and ability to maintain its dominance in English football.

The striker was somewhat correct in his reasoning. The club had just allowed the best player on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo, to leave for Real Madrid in a record-breaking transfer. But rather than spending big to replace the iconic CR7, United only made some minor signings, namely Antonio Valencia from Wigan Athletic and an ageing Michael Owen from Newcastle United.

Rooney’s announcement to leave the Red Devils stirred up a storm, and speculation spread like wildfire. Once again, Chelsea emerged as the prime contender to secure his signature, alongside the storied El Clasico rivals of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Yet, just as the cracks in United’s fortress seemed irreparable, came an unexpected twist.

After a series of tense negotiations over 48 hours and a reported heart-to-heart with manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Rooney reversed his course. He signed a lucrative new five-year deal worth a reported £350,000 per week, reaffirming his commitment to the club.